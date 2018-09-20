The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
The IntelliVue MX800 is Philips first patient care solution to incorporate patient monitoring and clinical informatics. Designed to simplify access to patient information you need to enhance diagnostic confidence throughout the hospital.
View product
The proprie
View product
The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
View product
The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
View product
The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
View product
The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
View product
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
View product
Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.
View product
