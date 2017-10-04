This product is the direct replacement for M2744A (989803144421). Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO₂ sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information. For use with an ET tube > 4 mm. Including dehumidification tubing for high humidity environments.
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|Technology
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|Patient Application
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|Intubated or Non-Intubated
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|Tube Length
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|With Oxygen
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|Short Term or Long Term
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Category
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Type
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
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|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
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|Packaging Unit
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|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Technology
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Technology
|
|Patient Application
|
|Intubated or Non-Intubated
|
|Tube Length
|
|With Oxygen
|
|Short Term or Long Term
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
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