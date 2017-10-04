Search terms

EN
UK

Find similar products

Contact & support

Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Tube Length
  • 3m (10ft)
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .622 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Tube Length
  • 3m (10ft)
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .622 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ