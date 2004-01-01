Exclusive to Philips, this application calculates and displays reduced flow summary maps to help clinicians identify areas of salvageable tissue in acute stroke patients and assist in treatment planning. In addition, the application includes methods to visualize regions with higher collateral supply. The program automatically corrects misregistration or motion artifacts, and displays summary maps that help clinicians distinguish between still-viable and non-viable infarcted tissue. Permeability maps are standard, and optional time-sensitive algorithms are also available.
