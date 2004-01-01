This application helps quantifiably track the destructive process of diffuse lung disease (emphysema, asbestosis, black lung) and localize specific areas of the lung that have been affected. Automatically segment both the left and right lungs to determine total lung volume (cc), diseased lung volume (cc) and percentage of affected lung. Segment the airway tree, attain centerlines, and measure airway parameters like lumen diameter and wall thickness.
