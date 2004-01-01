This application facilitates easy visual scoring in various examination contexts. The package enables comprehensive functional volumetric analysis for the ventricles, e.g. w/o papillary muscle corrections, segmentations for generation of global functional parameters such as wall motion, thickness and thickening. Furthermore, identification of spatial enhancement based on intensity signal changes is included while bookmark functionality ‘frames’ any view on the data that is relevant for saving or communicating to other physicians.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.