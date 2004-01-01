Search terms

- MR Cardiac Viewing

-

This application facilitates easy visual scoring in various examination contexts. The package enables comprehensive functional volumetric analysis for the ventricles, e.g. w/o papillary muscle corrections, segmentations for generation of global functional parameters such as wall motion, thickness and thickening. Furthermore, identification of spatial enhancement based on intensity signal changes is included while bookmark functionality ‘frames’ any view on the data that is relevant for saving or communicating to other physicians.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.