The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 provides access to review, analyze, diagnose, and share MI images from your PC, laptop, or any networked device, virtually anytime, anywhere. This scaleable, cost-effective solution lets you tap the power of MI and other multi-modality applications directly from your PACS. You can share images and tools with referring physicians in real time to confirm your diagnosis.
