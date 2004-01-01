Search terms

- Tap the full power of MI applications without a dedicated workstation

-

The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 provides access to review, analyze, diagnose, and share MI images from your PC, laptop, or any networked device, virtually anytime, anywhere. This scaleable, cost-effective solution lets you tap the power of MI and other multi-modality applications directly from your PACS. You can share images and tools with referring physicians in real time to confirm your diagnosis.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.