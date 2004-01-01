Designed for advanced cardiovascular quantification and image display, this application includes intelligent workflow and quality assurance measures for increased accuracy. Quantify myocardial perfusion, function, and viability using multiple review screens, with integrated reporting through customizable templates. Corridor4DM** v2013 also includes CT coronary calcium scoring to enhance diagnostic confidence. It now includes multi monitor display and coronary flow reserve measurements.
