Experience a powerful yet simple to use MI and multi-modality image review and analysis environment for clinical evaluation of MI planar, SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MR examinations. The application offers: The ability to add studies to the review list and batch viewing; MPR, MIP and fused 3D volume display; Slab Viewer to view oblique slices; 2D and 3D SUV measurements: SUV Body Weight, SUV Lean Body Mass, SUV Body Surface Area, and SUV Body Mass Index; Automated 3D segmentation of lesions based on SUV value or percentage of SUV max, and the ability to export 3D contours in DICOM-RT Structure; Set format to radiation therapy planning systems; A layout editor for personalized display

