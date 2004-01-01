This application allows you to strain elastography quantification of tissue deformation based on an elastogram. Calculate and display the strain rate and total strain, size compare between two ROIs, and strain ratio; results may be appended to patient reports.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.