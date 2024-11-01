This application allows you to strain elastography quantification of tissue deformation based on an elastogram. Calculate and display the strain rate and total strain, size compare between two ROIs, and strain ratio; results may be appended to patient reports.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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