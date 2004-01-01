The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 delivers the latest clinical advances and enhanced, world-class applications year after year. To help us deliver and enhance clinically rich applications, customer feedback is essential. You are integral to this development process. Your insights drive the innovations we can offer you tomorrow because this is a solution which evolves continuously.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.