This platform provides access to a continually updated database of clinical education materials including step-by-step instruction on how to utilize each application, clinical videos, whitepapers, and other materials. Training materials have been adapted to accommodate various educational styles. The wide range of clinical education materials can be accessed either through the main screen or within any application on the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 for all users of the system.
