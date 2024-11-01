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Unique Interventional X-ray integration automatically retrieves the correct patient data on the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0, streamlining the interventionalist’s workflow to review advanced diagnostic imaging in the interventional suite. Once patients get scheduled on the Philips Allura Interventional system, this integration will trigger the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 to automatically launch relevant applications with the correct patient data on a client located in the interventional suite for review of previously performed analysis before treating a patient.

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