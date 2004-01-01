This feature enables the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 to maintain the rich information about patient demographics and keep it in sync with the latest information from HIS/EMR systems. Patient Information Reconciliation is also supported in IntelliSpace Portal 7.0.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.