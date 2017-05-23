The Phoenix guidewire is compatible with the Phoenix atherectomy system. It is designed to be simple to use while supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
