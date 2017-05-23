Search terms

The Phoenix guidewire is compatible with the Phoenix atherectomy system. It is designed to be simple to use while supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

Features
Silicone coated, nitinol core
The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
Versatility
Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
Versatility
The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
  Silicone coated, nitinol core
  Versatility
Silicone coated, nitinol core
The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
Versatility
Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
Versatility
The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

Specifications

Ordering information
  • PG14300LF
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
  • 0.014 inches
  • 300 cm
  • Floppy
  • Light support
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
  • 0.014 inches
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
  • 0.014 inches
  • 300 cm
  • Floppy
  • Light support
  • Phoenix guidewire is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.

