Search terms

Stellarex

Drug-coated 0.035" and 0.014“ angioplasty balloons

Find similar products

Stellarex drug-coated balloon featuring EnduraCoat technology comprising hybrid coating, Polyethylene glycol (PEG) excipient and 2µg/mm² low drug dose. Proven safety and efficacy in SFA.

Contact us
Features
Effective low drug dose matters
Effective low drug dose matters

Effective low drug dose matters

Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².

Effective low drug dose matters

Effective low drug dose matters
Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².

Effective low drug dose matters

Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².
Click here for more information
Effective low drug dose matters
Effective low drug dose matters

Effective low drug dose matters

Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².
Proven performance in calcium
Proven performance in calcium

Proven performance in calcium

PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.

Proven performance in calcium

Proven performance in calcium
PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.

Proven performance in calcium

PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.
Click here for more information
Proven performance in calcium
Proven performance in calcium

Proven performance in calcium

PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.
Sustained tissue Residency
Sustained tissue Residency

Sustained tissue Residency

Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.

Sustained tissue Residency

Sustained tissue Residency
Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.

Sustained tissue Residency

Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.
Click here for more information
Sustained tissue Residency
Sustained tissue Residency

Sustained tissue Residency

Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.
  • Effective low drug dose matters
  • Proven performance in calcium
  • Sustained tissue Residency
See all features
Effective low drug dose matters
Effective low drug dose matters

Effective low drug dose matters

Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².

Effective low drug dose matters

Effective low drug dose matters
Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².

Effective low drug dose matters

Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².
Click here for more information
Effective low drug dose matters
Effective low drug dose matters

Effective low drug dose matters

Dose excess and particulate downstream possibly results in a delay of wound healing, loss of microcirculation and creation of aneurysms¹⁰⁻¹³. Stellarex is the only low dose DCB with a statistically significant treatment effect in femoropopliteal lesions².
Proven performance in calcium
Proven performance in calcium

Proven performance in calcium

PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.

Proven performance in calcium

Proven performance in calcium
PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.

Proven performance in calcium

PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.
Click here for more information
Proven performance in calcium
Proven performance in calcium

Proven performance in calcium

PEG forms strong ionic bonds with hydroxyl apatite (HAp), the primary component of calcified atherosclerotic lesions¹⁴. PEG’s affinity for HAp may result in limited PTX washout in the presence of calcium.
Sustained tissue Residency
Sustained tissue Residency

Sustained tissue Residency

Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.

Sustained tissue Residency

Sustained tissue Residency
Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.

Sustained tissue Residency

Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.
Click here for more information
Sustained tissue Residency
Sustained tissue Residency

Sustained tissue Residency

Hybrid paclitaxel offers prompt drug transfer and sustained tissue residency through 28 day restenotic window¹⁵⁻¹⁶.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 12 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 12 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100080
Sheath Size
  • 6F
Balloon Diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon Length
  • 100 mm
Shaft Length
  • 80 mm
Nominal Pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated Burst Pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
See all specifications
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060040080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 12 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050100135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040100080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050080080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060120135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 12 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040080135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040120135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050120135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 120 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040060080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX040040135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060080080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 80 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060135
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060060135
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 135 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 14 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX050060080
Sheath size
  • 6F
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 60 mm
Shaft length
  • 80 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100080
Product Catalog Number AB35SX060100080
Sheath Size
  • 6F
Balloon Diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon Length
  • 100 mm
Shaft Length
  • 80 mm
Nominal Pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated Burst Pressure
  • 14 atm
  • 1. Lyden S, ILLUMENATE trial update, oral presentation, AMP Aug 2019.. Granada JF. Future directions, clinical applications and local drug delivery technologies. Presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 25th Annual Scientific Symposium; October 27-November 1, 2013; San Francisco, California. Slide 7, 15.
  • 2. Mathews SJ, Stellarex in the Treatment of the SFA and Popliteal: Late- Breaking 3-Year Data, oral presentation, NCVH June 2019.
  • 3. Lyden S, Safety And Effectiveness Of The Stellarex DCB With Low Dose Paclitaxel: 4 Year Results from the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial, oral presentation, LINC Jan 2020, Leipzig, Germany.
  • 4. Laird, et al. J Am Coll Cardio. 2015;66:2329-2338. In.Pact Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data (SSED). Medtronic In.Pact Instructions for Use, M052624T001 Rev 1F.
  • 5. Bard Lutonix Instructions for Use, BAW1387400r3.
  • 6. Holden A. Comparing Trials Data in the Management of Calcified Arteries. Charing Cross 2018. April 24-26, 2018; London, UK.
  • 7. Gray WA, Mortality assessment of ptx coated balloons - patient-level meta-analysis of the ILLUMENATE clinical program at 3 years, Circulation, 140:1145-1155, Oct 2019 1.
  • 8. Lyden, S. LINC, 2019. Long-term safety data from the Stellarex DCB program Jan. 22, 2019. Leipzig, Germany.
  • 9. Lyden S, Safety And Effectiveness Of The Stellarex DCB With Low Dose Paclitaxel: 4 Year Results from the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial, oral presentation, LINC Jan 2020, Leipzig, Germany.
  • 10. Diamantopoulos A, Gupta Y, Zayed H, KatsanosK. Paclitaxel-coated balloons and aneurysm formation in peripheral vessels. J VascSurg. 2015 Nov;62(5):1320-2.
  • 11. Schmidt A et al. First experience with drug-eluting balloons in infrapoplitealarteries: restenosis rate and clinical outcome. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2011 Sep 6;58(11):1105-9.
  • 12. LiistroF et al. Drug-eluting balloon in peripheral intervention for below the knee angioplasty evaluation (DEBATE-BTK): a randomized trial in diabetic patients with critical limb ischemia. Circulation. 2013 Aug 6;128(6):615-21.
  • 13. Zeller T, et al. IN.PACT DEEP Trial Investigators. Drug-eluting balloon versus standard balloon angioplasty for infrapoplitealarterial revascularization in critical limb ischemia: 12-month results from the IN.PACT DEEP randomized trial. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2014 Oct 14;64(15):1568-76.
  • 14. Venkatasubbu GD, et al. Surface modification and paclitaxel drug delivery of folic acid modified polyethylene glycol functionalized hydroxyapatite nanoparticles. Powder Technology. 2013;235:437-442.
  • 15. Granada JF. Future directions, clinical applications and local drug delivery technologies. Presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 25th Annual Scientific Symposium; October 27-November 1, 2013; San Francisco, California. Slide 7, 15.
  • 16. Stellarex: Data on file. Spectranetics Document. 2014. Spectranetics Pre-clinical Animal Study ADO097.
  • 17. Gray B, Safety And Efficacy Of The Stellarex DCB With Low Dose Paclitaxel - 4 Year Results from the ILLUMENATE EU RCT, Viva Late Breaking Clinical Trials, 25 June 2020.
  • *Complex patients refers to high rates of severe calcium, diabetes and renal insufficiency. Primary patency based on Kaplan-Meier estimates.
  • †† No statistically significant difference in mortality
  • ‡Data from independent CEC (clinical events committee) adjudication of all events resulting in death across all studies Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.