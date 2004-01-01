Search terms

BiPAP A40 EFL Ventilator

The first BiPAP Noninvasive COPD ventilator

While the majority of COPD patients have EFL, care teams have never had a COPD NIV ventilation therapy that dynamically and automatically targets EFL. BiPAP A40 EFL is the first and only NIV therapy precision-crafted to abolish EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients. It screens, detects and auto-optimizes pressure – to treat comfortably and redefine what is possible in managing COPD.

Features
Screen with simplicity
Identify EFL at the point of care

BiPAP A40 EFL's (Expiratory Flow Limitation) screening system is a simple, convenient and noninvasive way to screen COPD patients for EFL right in the office, clinic or ward. It is the only ventilation system that identifies EFL during quiet breathing and is more accurate than any alternative method – so you can uncover EFL in all of your hypercapnic COPD patients.¹,²,³

BiPAP A40 EFL's (Expiratory Flow Limitation) screening system is a simple, convenient and noninvasive way to screen COPD patients for EFL right in the office, clinic or ward. It is the only ventilation system that identifies EFL during quiet breathing and is more accurate than any alternative method – so you can uncover EFL in all of your hypercapnic COPD patients.¹,²,³

Screen with simplicity
Detect EFL - Breath by Breath
Provide timely, targeted therapy

Identify hypercapnic COPD patients with EFL – and intervene with a targeted therapy in a timely manner. This can help you put patients on the right path to sustainable treatment.

Detect EFL - Breath by Breath
Auto-titrate each breath
Reduce patients' work of breathing

BiPAP A40 EFL helps enable pulmonologists to enhance gas exchange, diminish patient-ventilator asynchrony,3* and stabilize the lower airways by dynamically and automatically adjusting therapy to the optimal expiratory pressure (EPAP). This helps support adherence and patients can receive comfortable, sustainable therapy at home.

Auto-titrate each breath
Optimal pressure therapy
Supports long-term compliance

BiPAP A40 EFL auto-titrates prescription settings to the lowest possible EPAP.³ This helps support adherence so patients receive comfortable, sustainable therapy at home.

Optimal pressure therapy
Streamline diagnosis
Enhance and coordinate care

BiPAP A40 Pro auto-integrates with sleep lab and home diagnostic systems as well as with Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator platform. It delivers patient data directly from the device to your point of care and patient management care teams.⁴ The resulting collaboration can lead to informed clinical decisions that raise the quality of care to new heights.

Streamline diagnosis
Stay connected
Remotely monitor and manage therapy

BiPAP A40 EFL connects to Philips Care Orchestrator to enable more targeted and efficient patient management. It turns longitudinal data into actionable insights, empowers care providers to prioritize interventions and lets your team anticipate and resolve most patient concerns remotely. With Care Orchestrator, you have more actionable treatment information in your hands.

Stay connected
Visually manage leak
Visual leak management

BiPAP A40 EFL provides clinicians and patients the ability to visually understand the quality of their total circuit leak to support initial mask fitting and circuit setup as well as giving patients the confidence that their circuit and mask are delivering their daily personalized ventilation therapy.

Visually manage leak
Proven reliability
Confidence in quality, always

BiPAP A40 EFL helps reduce the cost and labor of managing patients compared to competitive devices. It does not require periodic or preventative device maintenance or battery replacement. Further, you have the assurance that BiPAP A40 EFL leverages the same BiPAP A40 and A30 quality platform, with 97.8% of current patients are complaint free.

Proven reliability
Screen with simplicity
Identify EFL at the point of care

BiPAP A40 EFL's (Expiratory Flow Limitation) screening system is a simple, convenient and noninvasive way to screen COPD patients for EFL right in the office, clinic or ward. It is the only ventilation system that identifies EFL during quiet breathing and is more accurate than any alternative method – so you can uncover EFL in all of your hypercapnic COPD patients.¹,²,³

Screen with simplicity
Detect EFL - Breath by Breath
Provide timely, targeted therapy

Identify hypercapnic COPD patients with EFL – and intervene with a targeted therapy in a timely manner. This can help you put patients on the right path to sustainable treatment.

Detect EFL - Breath by Breath
Auto-titrate each breath
Reduce patients' work of breathing

BiPAP A40 EFL helps enable pulmonologists to enhance gas exchange, diminish patient-ventilator asynchrony,3* and stabilize the lower airways by dynamically and automatically adjusting therapy to the optimal expiratory pressure (EPAP). This helps support adherence and patients can receive comfortable, sustainable therapy at home.

Auto-titrate each breath
Optimal pressure therapy
Supports long-term compliance

BiPAP A40 EFL auto-titrates prescription settings to the lowest possible EPAP.³ This helps support adherence so patients receive comfortable, sustainable therapy at home.

Optimal pressure therapy
Streamline diagnosis
Enhance and coordinate care

BiPAP A40 Pro auto-integrates with sleep lab and home diagnostic systems as well as with Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator platform. It delivers patient data directly from the device to your point of care and patient management care teams.⁴ The resulting collaboration can lead to informed clinical decisions that raise the quality of care to new heights.

Streamline diagnosis
Stay connected
Remotely monitor and manage therapy

BiPAP A40 EFL connects to Philips Care Orchestrator to enable more targeted and efficient patient management. It turns longitudinal data into actionable insights, empowers care providers to prioritize interventions and lets your team anticipate and resolve most patient concerns remotely. With Care Orchestrator, you have more actionable treatment information in your hands.

Stay connected
Visually manage leak
Visual leak management

BiPAP A40 EFL provides clinicians and patients the ability to visually understand the quality of their total circuit leak to support initial mask fitting and circuit setup as well as giving patients the confidence that their circuit and mask are delivering their daily personalized ventilation therapy.

Visually manage leak
Proven reliability
Confidence in quality, always

BiPAP A40 EFL helps reduce the cost and labor of managing patients compared to competitive devices. It does not require periodic or preventative device maintenance or battery replacement. Further, you have the assurance that BiPAP A40 EFL leverages the same BiPAP A40 and A30 quality platform, with 97.8% of current patients are complaint free.

Proven reliability
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Specifications

Prescription guidelines
Pressure (min to max)
  • 4 to 40 cmH2O
BiPAP A40 EFL Modes
  • C, S, S/T, PC (noninvasive)
Ventilation Features
  • AVAPS, Automated Airway Management, ExpiraFlow
Trigger Type
  • Auto-Trak, Sensitive Auto-Trak, Flow Trigger
Breath Rate
  • 0 to 40 BPM (S/T and PC mode), 4 to 40 BPM (T mode)
Inspiratory Time
  • 0.5 to 3 seconds
Low Flow O2
  • 15 L/min at a maximum pressure of 10 psi
Settable Alarms
  • Circuit Disconnect, Apnea, Low Vt (AVAPS), Low Minute Ventilation, High Respiratory Rate, Low SPO2
Humidification
  • Integrated SystemOne: Heated or Heated Tube
Dimensions
  • 22.23 cm W x 18.42 cm L x 10.80 cm H, (8.75” W x 7.25” L x 4.25” H)
Device specifications
Weight
  • Approximately 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
AC Voltage Source
  • 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.2 A
DC Power Source
  • 24 VDC, 4.2 A (Power Supply); 12 VDC, 5.0 A (External Battery)
Sound
  • Less than 30 dBA at 10 cmH2O
For a complete list of specifications
  • Please contact your local Representative or consult the user manual
Prescription guidelines
  • 1. Dellaca, R. L., Santus, P., Aliverti, A., Stevenson, N., Centanni, S., Macklem, P. T. & Calverley, P. M. A. (2004). Detection of expiratory flow limitation in COPD using the forced oscillation technique. European Respiratory Journal, 23(2), 232-240.
  • 2. Aarli, B. B., Calverley, P. M., Jensen, R. L., Dellacà, R., Eagan, T. M., Bakke, P. S., & Hardie, J. A. (2017). The association of tidal EFL with exercise performance, exacerbations, and death in COPD. International journal of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 12, 2179 † COPD patients with a DeltaXrs ≥ upper normal limit (ULN)
  • 3. ES Suh1, P. P. (2014). Abolition of expiratory flow limitation in severe COPD using auto-titrating CPAP based on the measurement of within-breath airway reactance determined by the forced oscillation technique. †† Context: Stable and Ventilated Hypercapnic COPD patients
  • 4. Key ventilation parameters, alarm data, device performance and patient usag

