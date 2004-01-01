Identify EFL at the point of care

BiPAP A40 EFL's (Expiratory Flow Limitation) screening system is a simple, convenient and noninvasive way to screen COPD patients for EFL right in the office, clinic or ward. It is the only ventilation system that identifies EFL during quiet breathing and is more accurate than any alternative method – so you can uncover EFL in all of your hypercapnic COPD patients.¹,²,³