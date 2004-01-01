While the majority of COPD patients have EFL, care teams have never had a COPD NIV ventilation therapy that dynamically and automatically targets EFL. BiPAP A40 EFL is the first and only NIV therapy precision-crafted to abolish EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients. It screens, detects and auto-optimizes pressure – to treat comfortably and redefine what is possible in managing COPD.
Provide timely, targeted therapy
Reduce patients' work of breathing
Supports long-term compliance
Enhance and coordinate care
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Visual leak management
Confidence in quality, always
Provide timely, targeted therapy
Reduce patients' work of breathing
Supports long-term compliance
Enhance and coordinate care
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Visual leak management
Confidence in quality, always
Inspired by you and your patients, the bi-level ventilator BiPAP A30 has been designed to combine ease-of-use with technology advancements that adapt to your patient’s condition to deliver enhanced therapy. Natural performance for a smooth transition from hospital to home for your chronic insufficiency respiratory patients.
Inspired by you and your patients, the bi-level ventilator BiPAP A40 has been designed to combine ease-of-use and comfort with technological innovations that adapt to your patient’s condition to deliver enhanced therapy. The AVAPS-AE fully automatic ventilation mode, supports long term therapy compliance.
