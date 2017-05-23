Search terms

Mainstream etCO2 sensor 2 sensor

Capnography

Mainstream etCO2 sensor

Contact us

Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, M8102A, M8105A, M3002A, M3014A
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, M8102A, M8105A, M3002A, M3014A
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.