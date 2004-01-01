Built to be rugged, reliable, and easy-to-use, the HeartStart MRx with the Philips DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, provides industry-leading patient monitoring capabilities, superb diagnostic measurements, proven resuscitation therapies and CPR guidance.
Features
Easy to use, fast to respond
Easy-to-use interface with user-friendly indicators, buttons and selection of operating mode to find
Flexible, seamless data transmission with Wireless Link. Seamless handoff from Philips HeartStart FR3 AED, no need to change pads.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
Built on a scalable platform, it can be easily upgraded in the field and backwards compatible, giving you the benefits of Philips advancements without increasing the size of your device.The same model we ship to all EMS customers is tough enough to receive an Airworthiness Certification from the United States Army. Designed to meet stringent test requirements including spraying water, military helicopter vibration, mechanical shock, one-meter drop, electro-magnetic compatibility, and extreme environmental conditions (temperature, humidity, and altitude).
Active ready-for-use indicator clearly shows status
Only Philips has the advanced DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, which takes STEMI decision support to a new level by providing predictive tools that enable confident decision-making to help speed triage. Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool is designed to improve CPR delivery.*
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
Active ready-for-use indicator clearly shows status
Only Philips has the advanced DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, which takes STEMI decision support to a new level by providing predictive tools that enable confident decision-making to help speed triage. Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool is designed to improve CPR delivery.*
