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IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system on a wall.

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CPU Wall Mount

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish
  • CPU Wall Mount
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CPU Wall Mount

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • For rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm also use GCX P/N: 10M-0002-02 6 inch (15.2 cm) Rail Channel w/Wall Stop. Contact GCX for dual rail system solutions.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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