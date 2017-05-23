Search terms

IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting VHC Flush Wall

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 Display on a wall.

Contact us
Features
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
Click here for more information
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
Click here for more information
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
  • VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
  • VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
See all features
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
Click here for more information
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
Click here for more information
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.