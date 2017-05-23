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Intellivue MP80/90 Dual Screen Wall Mounts

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 with dual screens on a wall.

Contact & support
Features
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Click here for more information
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Click here for more information
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
  • VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
  • Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
See all features
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Click here for more information
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Click here for more information
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

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