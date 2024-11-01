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IntelliVue MP90 ITD Pole Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 on a pole.

Contact & support
Features
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm including post support for external rack and bracket for
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm
ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm
Click here for more information
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm including post support for external rack and bracket for
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm
  • Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm including post support for external rack and bracket for
See all features
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm including post support for external rack and bracket for
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm
ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm
Click here for more information
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm including post support for external rack and bracket for
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional Information
Additional Information
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated (Support post: aluminium natural anodized)
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 23 kg / 50,6 lbs
Additional Information
Additional Information
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated (Support post: aluminium natural anodized)
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
See all specifications
Additional Information
Additional Information
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated (Support post: aluminium natural anodized)
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 23 kg / 50,6 lbs

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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