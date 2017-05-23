Search terms
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a wall.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryУкраїна (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?