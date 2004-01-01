Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Wall Clamp Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the fix wall Clamp Mount.

M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Fix wall mount kit does not include Table top mount.

  • *Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.

