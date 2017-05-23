Height, adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2042.903 and ITD part no. HA.2043.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2042.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2043.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack.)