Search terms

EN
UK

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Keyboard Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount a keyboard on an IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system wall mount.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
See all features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Shown on VHM and M Series mounts.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ