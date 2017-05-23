Search terms

IntelliVue MP90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine.

Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays

GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays

GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays
GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)

GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)

GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)
GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Avance

To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit

To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit

To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays

GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays

GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays
GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)

GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)

GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)
GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)
To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit

To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit

To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

