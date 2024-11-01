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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP50 patient monitoring system on a wall.

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Features
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit1
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit1
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
  • IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit1
  • IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
See all features
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit1
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit1
IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP50: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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