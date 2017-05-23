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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Rigid Arm Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)
  • Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
  • Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
  • Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
  • Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
See all features
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991  Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)
Click here for more information
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

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