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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Roll Stand Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about rollstand, including post support for external rack and tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips monitor.

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Features
ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.
Click here for more information
ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.
  • ITD Roll Stand Mounting
See all features
ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.
Click here for more information
ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Roll Stand Mounting

ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Height
  • 1265 mm
Weight
  • 20 kg
Finish
  • arctic white, decorative trims: medium aqua accent
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Height
  • 1265 mm
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Height
  • 1265 mm
Weight
  • 20 kg
Finish
  • arctic white, decorative trims: medium aqua accent

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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