IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP40/50 on a Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

