Search terms

EN
UK

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on the top shelf of a Draeger Primus Anesthesia Machine.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails
Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit1

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit1

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen
  • IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
  • Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
  • IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit1
  • Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit1
See all features
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails
Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit1

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit1

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen

Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ