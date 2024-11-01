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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Anesthesia Machines.

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IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
  • IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
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IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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