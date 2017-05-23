Search terms

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system on a Drager NM6000 Anesthesia Machine.

Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0019-02 Kit Includes; 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays

Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0019-25 Kit Includes; Variable Height Support Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Provides vertical and lateral positioning and monitor tilt/swivel adjustment; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits1

GCX p/n: WS-0003-06 Kit Includes: 6" (XX cm) Fixed Extension Arm positions VHM Arm away from Vaporizer

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits2

GCX p/n: DR-0013-09 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails for Narkomed 6000

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits3

GCX p/n: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock Mount for G1/G5 Gas Analyzer

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits6

GCX p/n: DR-0013-03 Kit Includes: Left Side Mounting Channel for Narkomed 6000

Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit
Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits1

GCX p/n: WS-0003-06 Kit Includes: 6" (XX cm) Fixed Extension Arm positions VHM Arm away from Vaporizer

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits2

GCX p/n: DR-0013-09 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails for Narkomed 6000

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits3

GCX p/n: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock Mount for G1/G5 Gas Analyzer

Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits6

GCX p/n: DR-0013-03 Kit Includes: Left Side Mounting Channel for Narkomed 6000

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

