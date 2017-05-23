Search terms

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

Learn more about the type of mount available for mounting the Philips monitor to a bed (both options are required).

  • M8001A #E21:  Bed Hanger Mount Kit for MP20
  • M8002A #E21:  Bed Hanger Mount Kit for MP30
  • M8001AU #E21:  Bed Hanger Upgrade Mounting Kit for MP20
  • M8002AU #E21:  Bed Hanger Upgrade Mounting Kit for MP30
