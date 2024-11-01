Search terms

EN
UK

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Rail Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the rail mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30.

Contact & support
Features
Wall Mount Rail
Wall Mount Rail

Wall Mount Rail

GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

Wall Mount Rail

Wall Mount Rail
GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

Wall Mount Rail

GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Click here for more information
Wall Mount Rail
Wall Mount Rail

Wall Mount Rail

GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Click here for more information
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
  • Wall Mount Rail
  • 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
See all features
Wall Mount Rail
Wall Mount Rail

Wall Mount Rail

GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

Wall Mount Rail

Wall Mount Rail
GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

Wall Mount Rail

GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Click here for more information
Wall Mount Rail
Wall Mount Rail

Wall Mount Rail

GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Click here for more information
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:

GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
  • **Do not exceed the capacity rating of the apparatus to which the Channel is attached.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ