IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Roll Stand Mount

Learn more about the options available for mounting the Philips IntelliVue MP5 Patient Monitor to a Roll Stand.

IntelliVue MP5: Roll Stand Mounting Kit
989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

