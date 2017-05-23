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IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

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Learn more about bed hanger for placing the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor on the bed foodboard, headboard or horizontal standard runner.

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Features
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.
Click here for more information
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.
  • Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
See all features
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.
Click here for more information
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, bed hanger for MP2/X2
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated*
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, bed hanger for MP2/X2
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, bed hanger for MP2/X2
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated*
  • *There is also the possibility to mount an additional adapter for a power supply (TS.0659.991).

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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