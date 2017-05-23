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IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about claw for pole or standard rail mounting, including a swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor.

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Features
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.
Click here for more information
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.
  • Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
See all features
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.
Click here for more information
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish adapter for MP2/X2
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish claw
  • aluminium natural anodized
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish adapter for MP2/X2
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish claw
  • aluminium natural anodized

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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