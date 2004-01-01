Search terms

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Mounting Accessories

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system.

Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.
Camlock Mount - Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0128-37; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint; shown mounted to AGM.

Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0128-37; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint; shown mounted to AGM.

Stack Mount - CPU/Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-39; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the display for camlock rails; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint.

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-39; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the display for camlock rails; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint.

Stack Mount - CPU/FMS
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-38; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the FMS for camlock rails.

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-38; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the FMS for camlock rails.

Camlock Mount - FMS
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0015-83; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown mounted to AGM.

Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0015-83; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown mounted to AGM.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

