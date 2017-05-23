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Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the Avalon CTS mounting upgrade available for the Philips M2740A C02 Cart.

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Features
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*
M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.
Click here for more information
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.
  • Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart
See all features
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*
M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.
Click here for more information
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*

M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.

Documentation

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Brochure (1)

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Not included Avalon CTS Interface Cable rear connection
  • **Not included Avalon CTS Interface Cable front connection

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