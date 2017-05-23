Search terms

SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available to wall mount the Sure Signs VM Series Patient Monitor.

Contact us
Features
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.
  • Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
See all features
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit

Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.