Search terms

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 ITD Desk Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about desk adapter and adapter plate for shelf with foot location, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM with IntelliVue MP 20/30, MP 40/50.

Contact us
Features
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM1
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM1
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
  • ITD mounting solution for EGM
  • ITD mounting solution for EGM1
  • ITD mounting solution for EGM2
See all features
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM1
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM1
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.