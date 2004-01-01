Search terms

EN
UK

General Mounts Philips General Mounting

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the types of mounts available for a variety of products.

Contact & support
Features
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

Configuration-1
ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

Configuration-2
ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
  • Configuration-1
  • Configuration-2
See all features
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

Configuration-1
ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

Configuration-2
ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
Cable lead
  • Covered
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated
Additional information
Additional information
Cable lead
  • Covered
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
Cable lead
  • Covered
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ