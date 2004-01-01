Search terms

General Mounts ITD Mounting Shelf

Mounting solution

Learn more about the ITD Mounting shelves.

Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.

Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.

Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.
Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.

Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.

Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.

Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Shelf
  • Philips Colour Arctic White
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Shelf
  • Philips Colour Arctic White
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Shelf
  • Philips Colour Arctic White
Colour elements
  • Medium Aqua Accent

