This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately
GCX part number: PH-0072-21
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 10×25-40 mm horizontal rails
GCX part number: PH-0072-23
This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for horizontal rails 10mm×25-40 mm. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 10 × 25-40 mm vertical rails
GCX part number: PH-0072-56
This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for vertical rails 10mm × 25-40 mm. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a ""pass-through"" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 38 mm mounting posts
GCX part number: PH-0072-92
This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for 38 mm mounting posts. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 10×25-40 mm horizontal rails
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 10 × 25-40 mm vertical rails
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 38 mm mounting posts
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 10×25-40 mm horizontal rails
This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for horizontal rails 10mm×25-40 mm. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 10 × 25-40 mm vertical rails
This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for vertical rails 10mm × 25-40 mm. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a ""pass-through"" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.
Pre-assembled pivot arm mounting kit for 38 mm mounting posts
This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for 38 mm mounting posts. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.
