Bed and rail mounting option for IntelliVue monitors

Mounting solution

Learn more about the bed hanger for placing Philips IntelliVue monitors on the bed footboard or headboard, or on a horizontal standard runner.

ITD part number: TS.6384.991

Universal bed hanger. The mounting kit includes: a universal bed hanger, and an interface to adapt to an IntelliVue MP5, MP20/30, MP40/50, MX400/450 or MX500/550 patient monitor.

Contact Information
 

ITD GmbH

Sportsplatzstrasse 3

84381 Johanniskirchen

Germany

E-mail: sales@itd-cart.com

URL: www.itd-cart.com

Ph: +49-89-6144 25-0

Fax: +49-89-6144 25-20

Instructions for use

Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, bed hanger
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Additional option
  • Mounting adapter for MP2/X2 (ITD part number 6980.991)
Finish
  • RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated
