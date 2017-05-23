Search terms

Intellivue MX800 GCX VHM™ with Extension Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Contact us
Features
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
Click here for more information
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*
Click here for more information
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*
  • VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
  • VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
See all features
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
Click here for more information
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*
Click here for more information
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (6)

Brochure

Brochure (6)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (6)

Brochure

  • *Wall Channel sold separately.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.