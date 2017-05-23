Search terms

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; Pivoting Vent Arm Mount with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically.

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit Includes: Vent Arm MX800 mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning Camlock top plate for mounting AGM or G5 gas monitors; counterweight kit.

GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible tilt/swivel mount allows the MX800 to be mounted on top of the G5 gas monitor.

GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

